Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 2.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 2.11% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.95% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

