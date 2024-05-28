Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 2.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 2.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 5.98 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 2.11% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.95% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.985.38 11 20.7119.82 4 OPM %58.0364.50 -59.7862.21 - PBDT2.572.51 2 9.189.04 2 PBT2.472.46 0 8.888.84 0 NP1.861.90 -2 6.576.84 -4

