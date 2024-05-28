Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Real Eco-Energy rose 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 850.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales04.43 -100 0.316.78 -95 OPM %01.35 --22.580.29 - PBDT0.250.06 317 0.200.02 900 PBT0.250.06 317 0.200.02 900 NP0.250.06 317 0.190.02 850

