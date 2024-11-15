Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 49.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance rose 49.34% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.294.94 27 OPM %62.0060.53 -PBDT3.082.24 38 PBT2.972.18 36 NP2.271.52 49
