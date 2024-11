T & I Global standalone net profit declines 38.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.43% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 38.19% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.43% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.0844.5414.959.993.496.173.235.772.594.19

