Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 192.04% to Rs 11.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.542.71 -6 11.744.02 192 OPM %-15.35-2.58 --15.08-38.31 - PBDT-0.37-0.03 -1133 -1.77-0.57 -211 PBT-0.62-0.27 -130 -2.75-1.06 -159 NP0.53-0.49 LP -1.60-1.28 -25

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

