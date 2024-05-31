Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Rathi Steel &amp; Power standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 29.03% to Rs 118.35 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 74.87% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.03% to Rs 118.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.02% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.17% to Rs 492.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 726.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.35166.76 -29 492.83726.55 -32 OPM %3.355.83 -4.224.36 - PBDT2.647.24 -64 12.5020.58 -39 PBT0.365.12 -93 3.7612.25 -69 NP20.1380.09 -75 23.5387.22 -73

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

