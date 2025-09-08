Ceigall India gains after securing 147 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Ceigall India rose 2.17% to Rs 280.15 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 147 MW solar power under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The initiative involves setting up grid-connected solar power projects across multiple locations in Maharashtra, in collaboration with MSEDCL.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.