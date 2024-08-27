Ceigall India jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 78 cr

Ceigall India gained 2.79% to Rs 405.10 after company's consolidated net profit from continued operaions stood at Rs 77.85 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 76.53% as against Rs 44.10 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 822.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 26.49% as against Rs 650.17 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax jumped 72.25% to Rs 103.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 60.33 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Total expenses grew 21.56% to Rs 726.28 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 276.80 crore (up 12.83% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 9.27 crore (up 45.53% YoY).
On segmental front, revenue from engineering, procurement and construction was Rs 814.95 crore (up 29.96% YoY) and revenue from annuity projects stood at Rs 247.55 crore (up 393.71%) during the period under review.
The scrip entered into the stock market on 8 August 2024, the counter listed at Rs 413, exhibiting a 2.99% premium to the issue price.
Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.
