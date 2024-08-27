Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infra gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 183.83 /share

GPT Infra gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 183.83 /share

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GPT Infraprojects added 3.21% to Rs 189.70 after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 183.83 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 26 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The floor price of Rs 183.83 is almost similar to the previous day's closing price of Rs 183.80 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 26.8% to Rs 16.79 crore on 2.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 241.73 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Repro India off day's high after Ashish Kacholia stake sale

Swimmer Ali Truwit makes Paralympics after losing lower leg in shark attack

Ukraine counts on long-range weapon to bypass West restrictions, hit Russia

As French police arrest Telegram CEO, next steps could reshape big tech

Brokerages bet BIG on Premier Energies IPO; should you bid? Details inside

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story