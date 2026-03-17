Ceigall subsidiary secures two projects of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board

Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India (CIL) has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid opening for two (2) tenders by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board on 16 March 2026. These include:

- Construction And Development of the World Class Urban Street in Ludhiana On Hybrid Annuity Model Package 1 (Bid cost of Rs 108 crore).

- Construction And Development of the World Class Urban Street in Ludhiana On Hybrid Annuity Model Package 3 (Bid cost of Rs 99 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News