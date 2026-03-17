Fractal launches LLM Studio powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Fractal Analytics announced the launch of LLM Studio, an enterprise platform that helps organizations build and run language models tailored to their business. It is designed for teams that want more control over how models are governed, deployed, and managed in production. LLM Studio will be demonstrated at NVIDIA GTC 2026, the premier AI and accelerated computing conference by NVIDIA, taking place from March 16-19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California.

Enterprises are moving beyond one-size-fits-all, API-only large language models for high-value use cases. Today, business and technology leaders need clearer guardrails for governance, predictable costs, and reliable performance. At the same time, industry research points to growing adoption of smaller, purpose-built models that can be tuned to specific functions and domains.

LLM Studio enables businesses to design, build, evaluate, and operate domain-adapted language models using open-source models, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software stack. It brings together two modules: AutoLLM: Helps businesses create smaller, specialized models for specific tasks or industries. It supports open-source model selection, synthetic data generation, model customization, evaluation, and performance benchmarking. LLMOps: Helps teams manage the full life cycle after a model is created. It supports deployment, monitoring, and governance. AutoLLM: Helps businesses create smaller, specialized models for specific tasks or industries. It supports open-source model selection, synthetic data generation, model customization, evaluation, and performance benchmarking. LLMOps: Helps teams manage the full life cycle after a model is created. It supports deployment, monitoring, and governance. LLM Studio helps keep model responses tied to an organization's approved data and context. This reduces hallucinations and improves the quality of reasoning. The resulting models remain proprietary to the organization. Teams can then use these models in agents or other generative AI applications to deliver more reliable performance, often at a fraction of the cost of running larger foundation models.