Ceinsys Tech bags Rs 6-cr order from Adani Enterprises

Ceinsys Tech announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.55 crore from Adani Enterprises for the supply of Autodesk Build enterprise licenses.

The project is valued at Rs 5.55 crore and is to be executed within one year.

Ceinsys Tech offers technology-driven solutions across geospatial, engineering, mobility, and emerging technologies.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

Shares of Ceinsys Tech slipped 2.10% to close at Rs 1,768.45, while Adani Enterprises declined 1.29% to Rs 2,244.35 on 29 August 2025.