NHPC board clears Rs 10,000 crore fund raising plan and monetisation of hydro projects

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Company to tap bonds, loans and ECBs in FY26; to monetise cash flow from Chamera-III and Parbati-III projects

NHPC said its board, at its meeting held on Friday, 29 August 2025, approved a revised borrowing plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in FY 2025-26. The funds may be mobilised through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds, term loans or external commercial borrowings, in suitable tranches and on private placement basis.

The board also cleared a plan to monetise future cash flows from Chamera-III and Parbati-III power stations, or any other project, for a period of ten years in a single tranche during the current fiscal.

NHPC is engaged in the construction of various hydro-electric and solar projects. As on June 2025, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, NHPCs Q1 FY26 net profit rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,065.02 crore, while net sales jumped 19.3% to Rs 3,213.77 crore.

Shares of NHPC fell 1.37% to Rs 77.29 on 29 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

