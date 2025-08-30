NHPC board clears Rs 10,000 crore fund raising plan and monetisation of hydro projects

Company to tap bonds, loans and ECBs in FY26; to monetise cash flow from Chamera-III and Parbati-III projects

NHPC said its board, at its meeting held on Friday, 29 August 2025, approved a revised borrowing plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in FY 2025-26. The funds may be mobilised through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds, term loans or external commercial borrowings, in suitable tranches and on private placement basis.

The board also cleared a plan to monetise future cash flows from Chamera-III and Parbati-III power stations, or any other project, for a period of ten years in a single tranche during the current fiscal.