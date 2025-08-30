PNB Housing board to consider Rs 5,000 crore NCD issue on Sept 5

Company to seek board nod for fund raising via NCDs in multiple tranches on private placement basis.

PNB Housing Finance said its board will meet on Friday, 5 September 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

The fundraising may be carried out in tranches, with or without a green shoe option, through private placement. The proposal will be placed before the board for approval and necessary authorisations.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.