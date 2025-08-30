Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for synthetic graphite project

Graphite India signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for synthetic graphite project

Aug 30 2025
Company plans investment in Synthetic Graphite Anode Material (SGAM) project, subject to approvals.

Graphite India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra on 29 August 2025 to facilitate its proposed investment in the state for a "Synthetic Graphite Anode Material (SGAM) & Others" project.

The company said the investment plan is subject to finalisation of terms and conditions along with receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Graphite India is engaged in the business of manufacturing graphite electrodes and specialties, calcined petroleum coke, impervious graphite equipment, glass reinforced plastic pipes, steel and generation of renewable energy.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Graphite India declined 43.46% to Rs 134 crore while net sales declined 8.65% to Rs 665.00 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Shares of Graphite India fell 0.86% to Rs 510.35 on 29 August 2025.

Aug 30 2025

