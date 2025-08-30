Graphite India signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for synthetic graphite project

Company plans investment in Synthetic Graphite Anode Material (SGAM) project, subject to approvals.

Graphite India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra on 29 August 2025 to facilitate its proposed investment in the state for a "Synthetic Graphite Anode Material (SGAM) & Others" project.

The company said the investment plan is subject to finalisation of terms and conditions along with receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Graphite India is engaged in the business of manufacturing graphite electrodes and specialties, calcined petroleum coke, impervious graphite equipment, glass reinforced plastic pipes, steel and generation of renewable energy.