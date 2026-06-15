Ceinsys Tech rises after securing Rs 30-cr international orders

Ceinsys Tech jumped 7.64% to Rs 991.85 after the company and its wholly owned US subsidiary, Technology Associates Inc., received purchase orders worth Rs 30.06 crore ($3.16 million) from T Second Inc., USA.

The orders include the supply of NVME drives; AI-powered building and road extraction, encroachment and asset monitoring solutions processed on the BRYCK AI platform, and enterprise geospatial imagery repository and AI feature extraction services.

The company said the orders stem from a recently signed teaming agreement with T Second India, aimed at exploring opportunities in hardware supply, AI/ML solutions and strategic technology initiatives. The contracts are scheduled to be executed by 30 June 2026.