Ceinsys Tech secures additional work order of Rs 1.86 cr from MRSAC

Ceinsys Tech announced that with respect to receipt of work orders from Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC), the company has received additional work order from MRSAC for detailed soil survey and mapping under National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP) for Gondia and part of Nashik District, Maharashtra, amounting to Rs. 1.86 crore including GST.

The aggregate value of work order along with previous order dated 29 September 2025, from MRSAC as on date is Rs.5.04 crore including GST.

