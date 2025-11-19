Inox Solar signs MoU with KPI Green Energy

To jointly develop 2.5 GW of solar and hybrid renewable energy projects in India

Inox Solar (ISL) announced today the it has entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KPI Green Energy (KPI). The MoU establish a strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing 2.5 GW of solar and hybrid renewable energy projects across multiple states in India.

Under the MoU, ISL will supply solar modules and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre commissioning, commissioning and O&M for the solar modules.

KPI will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing Balance of Plant and EPC works. KPI will also manage O&M of the project.