Inox Wind and K.P. Energy form strategic partnership

To jointly develop 2.5 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects in India

Inox Wind (IWL) has entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K.P. Energy (KPE).

The MoU establish a strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing 2.5 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects across multiple states in India.

Under the MoU, IWL along with its subsidiaries will supply Wind Turbine Generators and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre-commissioning, commissioning and O&M of wind turbine generators.

KPE will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing Balance of Plant and EPC works. KPE will also manage O&M of Balance of Plant of the project.