India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

India brought a firm message to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Moscow, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar making it clear that the country reserves the right to act against threats targeting its people. His remarks came during the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, where he called for an uncompromising global stance on terrorism and urged member states to adopt a unified, zero tolerance approach.

Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, adding a diplomatic layer to the summit that also saw him hold talks with leaders from several participating delegations. The two day event, hosted by Russia, has drawn prime ministers and senior officials from China, Pakistan, Central Asian nations, observer states and dialogue partners.