India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, adding a diplomatic layer to the summit that also saw him hold talks with leaders from several participating delegations. The two day event, hosted by Russia, has drawn prime ministers and senior officials from China, Pakistan, Central Asian nations, observer states and dialogue partners.
The discussions are centred around boosting cooperation in trade, investment, culture and humanitarian initiatives, areas that the SCO considers essential for regional stability.
The organisation, set up in 2001, counts India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan as full members. Belarus entered the bloc in July 2024, expanding its footprint. Afghanistan and Mongolia continue as observers, while dialogue partners range from Azerbaijan and Armenia to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tkiye and Sri Lanka, reflecting the groupings broadening diplomatic reach.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app