Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 94.47 crore

Net loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 94.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.08% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 342.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.4796.80 -2 342.62364.21 -6 OPM %3.841.49 -5.655.89 - PBDT0.882.58 -66 9.9214.38 -31 PBT-1.060.50 PL 1.806.15 -71 NP-1.060.50 PL 1.846.15 -70

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

