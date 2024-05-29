Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.12% to Rs 22.24 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 102.56% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.31% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.2413.89 60 73.9649.95 48 OPM %6.215.54 -4.383.34 - PBDT1.350.80 69 3.261.90 72 PBT1.100.56 96 2.310.96 141 NP0.790.39 103 1.730.64 170

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 102.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 102.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power Mech Projects bags project worth Rs 563 cr from BHEL

Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Cello World approves fund raising via equity issuance

Robust governance pre-requisite to ensuring that ARCs fulfill their intended mandate

Maitreya Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story