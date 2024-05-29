Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.12% to Rs 22.24 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 102.56% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 170.31% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
