Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 64.47 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 11.73% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 64.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.05% to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 256.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

