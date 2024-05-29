Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 64.47 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 11.73% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 64.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.05% to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 256.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales64.4763.14 2 256.97263.96 -3 OPM %7.498.05 -9.027.68 - PBDT4.414.39 0 20.1216.77 20 PBT2.302.73 -16 12.3210.58 16 NP1.731.96 -12 8.857.76 14

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

