Cella Space standalone net profit rises 938.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Cella Space rose 938.46% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

