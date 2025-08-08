Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 45.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 75.14 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 45.04% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.1488.354.019.895.379.245.089.003.275.95

