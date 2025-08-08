Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 19.59 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 19.05% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.5919.516.746.661.030.880.670.580.500.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News