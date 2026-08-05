Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayManipal Health Share PriceTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateLIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SML Mahindra Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

SML Mahindra Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

Cello World Ltd surged 10.32% to Rs 380.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17457 shares in the past one month.

SML Mahindra Ltd soared 8.91% to Rs 5905.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18941 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 7.16% to Rs 727.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45009 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd spurt 7.14% to Rs 1125. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59979 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd rose 6.85% to Rs 41.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US stocks soar, DOW and S&P hit record highs

BSE SME H. R. Hygiene Products enters the market with a steady pulse

Deepak Nitrite gains after Q1 PAT more than triples to Rs 345 cr

Sensex jumps 271 pts; realty shares advance

ONGC Q1 PAT surges 112% YoY to Rs 17,034 crore

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Next Story