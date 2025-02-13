Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 20.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 20.49% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.7120.1413.7616.632.793.642.593.411.942.44

