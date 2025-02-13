Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 20.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 20.49% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales16.7120.14 -17 OPM %13.7616.63 -PBDT2.793.64 -23 PBT2.593.41 -24 NP1.942.44 -20

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

