Ashram Online.com reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 croreAshram Online.com reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %-87.50-100.00 -PBDT0.01-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0-0.04 100
