Ashram Online.com reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Ashram Online.com reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.080.10-87.50-100.000.01-0.020.01-0.030-0.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News