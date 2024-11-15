Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashram Online.com reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Ashram Online.com reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %-87.50-100.00 -PBDT0.01-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0-0.04 100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

