Panjon standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.00% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.00% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.381.302.072.310.120.060.070.040.070.04

