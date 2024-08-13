Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 66.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.35% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 66.22% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.35% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.0912.2116.4017.773.462.183.291.982.461.48

