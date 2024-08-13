Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 66.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.35% to Rs 19.09 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries rose 66.22% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.35% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.0912.21 56 OPM %16.4017.77 -PBDT3.462.18 59 PBT3.291.98 66 NP2.461.48 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News