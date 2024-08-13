Supertex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 174.09% to Rs 29.30 crore

Net Loss of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 174.09% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.3010.69 174 OPM %3.148.04 -PBDT0.280.23 22 PBT0.090.06 50 NP-0.04-0.07 43

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

