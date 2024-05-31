Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 904.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 19.81 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries rose 904.76% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.08% to Rs 8.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 71.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
