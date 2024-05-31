Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 904.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 904.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 19.81 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries rose 904.76% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.08% to Rs 8.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 71.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.8111.13 78 71.5253.93 33 OPM %14.390 -17.0416.34 - PBDT3.250.47 591 13.039.82 33 PBT3.030.36 742 12.209.02 35 NP2.110.21 905 8.976.69 34

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

