Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rekvina Labs reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Rekvina Labs reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Rekvina Labs reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Punctual Trading standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Vapi Enterprise standalone net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story