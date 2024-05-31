Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 61.90% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net loss of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.90% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.94% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.21 62 1.8110.02 -82 OPM %-14.71-23.81 --8.84-2.40 - PBDT-0.030.06 PL 0.030.02 50 PBT-0.030.06 PL 0.010.01 0 NP-0.030.09 PL 00.01 -100

