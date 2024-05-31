Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 37.37 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 37.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.13% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 130.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

37.3733.65130.99152.421.342.442.311.990.650.572.242.520.550.461.852.090.290.321.481.56

