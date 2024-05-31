Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 9.38% in the March 2024 quarter


Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 37.37 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 37.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.13% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 130.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.3733.65 11 130.99152.42 -14 OPM %1.342.44 -2.311.99 - PBDT0.650.57 14 2.242.52 -11 PBT0.550.46 20 1.852.09 -11 NP0.290.32 -9 1.481.56 -5

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

