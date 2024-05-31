Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steelcast standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 98.40 crore

Net profit of Steelcast declined 4.25% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 98.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.35% to Rs 75.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 409.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.40120.32 -18 409.81476.83 -14 OPM %29.3025.73 -28.5923.90 - PBDT29.4130.62 -4 118.85112.65 6 PBT25.1126.24 -4 100.9394.51 7 NP18.7119.54 -4 75.0070.52 6

