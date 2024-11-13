Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 52.88, down 3.68% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 27.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.88, down 3.68% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78007.07, down 0.85%.Central Bank of India has eased around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6745.95, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

