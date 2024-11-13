Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2537.6, down 3.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 40.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2537.6, down 3.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has lost around 8.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22151.6, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News