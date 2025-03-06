Central Bank of India soars 1.16%, up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 44.64, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 19.14% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.64, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Central Bank of India has dropped around 12.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5890.45, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News