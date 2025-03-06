UCO Bank soars 1.8%, Gains for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 37.42, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.92% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 19.14% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.42, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. UCO Bank has dropped around 10.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5890.45, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

