Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 44.54, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 19.14% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.54, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 11.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5890.45, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News