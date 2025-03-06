Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 41.24, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% slide in NIFTY and a 19.14% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.24, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 12.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5890.45, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

