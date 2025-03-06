Bank of Maharashtra rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 48.08, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 19.14% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.08, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Bank of Maharashtra has slipped around 3.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has slipped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5890.45, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News