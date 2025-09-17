Central Bank of India spurts 1.79%

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.6, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

