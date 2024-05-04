Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 92.98% to Rs 240.78 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 104.85% to Rs 129.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.98% to Rs 240.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.88% to Rs 419.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.33% to Rs 812.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 555.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales240.78124.77 93 812.26555.09 46 OPM %61.4254.75 -60.1257.45 - PBDT176.4287.32 102 583.25384.63 52 PBT168.4081.86 106 556.01365.15 52 NP129.2663.10 105 419.11275.94 52

First Published: May 04 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

