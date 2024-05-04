IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 36.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.08% to Rs 6994.70 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 36.83% to Rs 1664.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1216.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.08% to Rs 6994.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5729.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.18% to Rs 5788.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3706.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.43% to Rs 26445.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20591.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

6994.705729.4626445.6620591.5363.3344.7363.0347.892092.941521.488367.465305.302092.941521.488367.465305.301664.921216.815788.113706.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News