IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 36.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.08% to Rs 6994.70 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 36.83% to Rs 1664.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1216.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.08% to Rs 6994.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5729.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.18% to Rs 5788.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3706.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.43% to Rs 26445.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20591.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6994.705729.46 22 26445.6620591.53 28 OPM %63.3344.73 -63.0347.89 - PBDT2092.941521.48 38 8367.465305.30 58 PBT2092.941521.48 38 8367.465305.30 58 NP1664.921216.81 37 5788.113706.06 56

First Published: May 04 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

