Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 82.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 71.96% to Rs 257.39 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 82.41% to Rs 134.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.96% to Rs 257.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.39149.68 72 OPM %60.0053.14 -PBDT184.43103.69 78 PBT174.6397.86 78 NP134.2073.57 82

First Published: Aug 03 2024

