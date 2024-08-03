Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 82.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.96% to Rs 257.39 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 82.41% to Rs 134.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.96% to Rs 257.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.257.39149.6860.0053.14184.43103.69174.6397.86134.2073.57

