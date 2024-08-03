Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 82.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.96% to Rs 257.39 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 82.41% to Rs 134.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.96% to Rs 257.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.39149.68 72 OPM %60.0053.14 -PBDT184.43103.69 78 PBT174.6397.86 78 NP134.2073.57 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News