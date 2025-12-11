Barometers trade with modest gains; auto shares in demand

The domestic equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Auto share advanced after declining for previous three consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 419.92 points or 0.50% to 84,811.19. The Nifty 50 index added 117.70 points or 0.46% to 25,875.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.48%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,404 shares rose and 1,675 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 0.88% to 27,599.80. The index declined 1.21% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 3.45%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.69%), Bharat Forge (up 1.62%), Bosch (up 1.47%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.4%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.25%), Uno Minda (up 1.02%), Exide Industries (up 0.88%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.82%) added. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.51% to 6.629 compared with previous session close of 6.663. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4025 compared with its close of 89.9450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.89% to Rs 130,950. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 98.60. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.82% to 4.137. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement fell 65 cents or 1.04% to $61.46 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Shakti Pumps (India) surged 13.96% after the firm received letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to install off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra. Seamec rallied 5.80% after the company, through its subcontractor G R Infraprojects, secured a contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the charter hire of vessel Seamec III.