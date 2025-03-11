Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP with floor price of Rs 1,219.65/share

Centum Electronics jumped 7.22% to Rs 1,287.45 after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,219.65 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 10 March 2025.

The floor price of Rs 1,219.65 is at a premium of 1.57% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1,200.75 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, manufacturing high-end electronics modules, subsystems, and systems used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial electronic sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 7.25 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales slipped 4.5% to Rs 275.47 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 288.42 crore posted in the third quarter of FY24.

